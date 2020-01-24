Pueblo Police arrest suspect in hit-n-run crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department found the driver Thursday afternoon that was involved in a hit-n-run crash.

Police said around 1:15 P.M. Wednesday, officers responded to W. 27th St. on a report of a person struck by a truck. The 22-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and is trying to recover at a local hospital.

According to Pueblo Police, 23-year-old Dennis Fidel Gonzales was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and felony warrants. He was also on the Pueblo Police Department Safe Streets Wanted Criminals.

The truck was located by detectives and is being processed. This is still an ongoing investigation.