Police arrest man in Pueblo after search

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police arrested a wanted man after he attempted to run from police and was found hiding in a backyard on Saturday morning.

Police were seeking Corby Duran for two felony warrants related to domestic violence offenses, including burglary and assault.

When police located Duran, he jumped out of a car and ran.

Pueblo Police set a perimeter in the 2500-2600 blocks of Jones Street and found him hiding in a backyard.

Duran was taken into custody on the felony warrants and a misdeameanor warrant.

In the car Duran was driving, officers saw a gun and are preparing a search warrant for it.

Pueblo Police say Duran was also being investigated for a stalking case and they will be seeking a warrant.