Pueblo Police arrest man for murder after body found in suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. — Anthony Cuevas, 36, was arrested on charges of 1st degree murder and a parole violation in connection to the homicide investigation involving a body inside a suitcase that was discovered Thursday.
36 year-old Melanie Ann Cuevas was also arrested on charges of criminal impersonation warrant.
Pueblo Police said on Friday around 5:19 a.m. detectives received several calls regarding the person of interest and the couple was contacted by officers off Outlook Boulevard.
Pueblo County Coroner will release the name of the victim soon.