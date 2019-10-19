Pueblo Police arrest man for murder after body found in suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. — Anthony Cuevas, 36, was arrested on charges of 1st degree murder and a parole violation in connection to the homicide investigation involving a body inside a suitcase that was discovered Thursday.

Anthony Cuevas, Courtesy of Colorado Department of Corrections

36 year-old Melanie Ann Cuevas was also arrested on charges of criminal impersonation warrant.

Pueblo Police said on Friday around 5:19 a.m. detectives received several calls regarding the person of interest and the couple was contacted by officers off Outlook Boulevard.

Officers from the Police department along with parole and detectives were able to locate the homicide suspect on the northside near Adolfo’s restaurant. He was taken into custody along with second suspect without incident pic.twitter.com/RQnGJ4e0kU — PPDWII&WIIICapt (@ppdwii) October 18, 2019

Pueblo County Coroner will release the name of the victim soon.