Pueblo Police arrest man for murder after body found in suitcase

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — Anthony Cuevas, 36, was arrested on charges of 1st degree murder and a parole violation in connection to the homicide investigation involving a body inside a suitcase that was discovered Thursday.

Anthony Cuevas, Courtesy of Colorado Department of Corrections

36 year-old Melanie Ann Cuevas was also arrested on charges of criminal impersonation warrant.

Pueblo Police said on Friday around 5:19 a.m. detectives received several calls regarding the person of interest and the couple was contacted by officers off Outlook Boulevard.

Pueblo County Coroner will release the name of the victim soon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories