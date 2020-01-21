Pueblo Police are no longer searching for a suspect in fatal stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have identified a person of interest in the city’s first homicide of 2020.

According to police, 31-year-old Buck Chavez died from a stab wound at the Pueblo Village Apartments off Alma Avenue Sunday.

Detectives with Pueblo Police Department interviewed 56-year-old Conrad Montez about what happened on January 19.

Officers believe the incident stemmed from a family disturbance that escalated to a stabbing. Police are no longer searching for any other suspects.

As of Tuesday, Montez was not arrested, and no charges have been filed. Police said a charging decision will be made after the investigation is complete.

The investigation is on-going and investigators are continuing interviews and evaluating physical evidence.

