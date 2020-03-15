Pueblo PD moves forward with dismembered woman case

PUEBLO, Colo. — Human remains found on Tuesday was identified Friday as the Pueblo mother who was killed and dismembered by her son.

The remains were found in a trash bag along the bank of the Arkansas River in Pueblo by a clean-up crew. Friday the Pueblo County Coroner identified the remains at Mary Cuevas-Garcia.

“We’ve been actively searching for her remains for several months now. This was a lucky break for us,” said Pueblo Police Sgt. Frank Ortega. “It gives the family some closure finding the rest of out remains. It gives us an opportunity to have additional evidence to process and additional leads to follow up on.”

Additional evidence found now, after Cuevas-Garcia’s body was stuffed in a suitcase inside a dumpster and found at a southside car wash back in October.

“With the remains not being found up to this point, that was hard on the family and hard on us because we want to do a good job. Obviously we have someone in jail, but the remains were a thing, to have her recovered, everything recovered for the family,” Sgt. Ortega.

Her son, Anthony Cuevas, was arrested for first-degree murder.

After the surveillance video captured him disposing of a body that we later learned was his own mother.

“A lot of people think, when somebody is in jail that’s the end of it, we’re still doing some additional investigation.”