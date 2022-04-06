PUEBLO, Colo. — After the Arrest Control Training (ACT) program was found to be out of compliance by the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training in March, all officers and recruits successfully passed the testing.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally posted the update on Wednesday on their Twitter account, though the date of completion was incorrectly attributed as June 6th. Sergeant Frank Ortega with the PPD confirmed the correct date was April 6th.

PPD went on to add that the officers from Class #63 returned to full duty on Wednesday, and recruits from Class #64 will resume their training as planned and will begin their field training next week.

The department reiterated their dedication to their on-duty officers, as well as their recruits and the community: “The Pueblo Police Department holds our Law Enforcement Training Academy to a high standard. We continue to be dedicated in providing the best training to our officers and we are grateful to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards.”