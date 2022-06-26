PUEBLO, Colo. — According to Pueblo Police, a man armed with several guns and wearing a tactical vest said he was going to shoot himself and others in the area Sunday afternoon.

Pueblo Police received a call about a suicidal man in the 2700 block of 6th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Officers tell FOX21 the man was trying to stop cars traveling in the area.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the man in the roadway, but he allegedly ignored police commands and raised his weapon. Pueblo Police said a police officer shot the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The name of the man who was shot and killed has not been released.

The 10th Judicial District CIT (Critical Incident Team) led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, will

handle this investigation. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per standard

protocol.

Colorado Crisis Services is the statewide behavioral health crisis response system offering residents mental health, substance use or emotional crisis help, information and referrals. Its mission is to strengthen Colorado’s mental health system by providing Coloradans with greater access to crisis services wherever they are at 24/7/365 regardless of ability to pay. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “talk” to Locally, you can call Health Solutions at (719) 545-2746.