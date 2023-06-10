COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC ended a lengthy losing streak in an emphatic way Saturday night, getting goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Orange County SC.

Drew Skundrich’s 28th-minute goal came moments after receiving a pass from Romario Williams, who took in a feed from Deshane Beckford after he dribbled between a defender’s legs to create more space.

In the second half, Williams kicked off a 13-minute stretch where Colorado Springs scored three times. Following his fifth goal of the season, Jairo Henriquez converted a penalty before Marco Rios, a 17-year-old native of Pueblo who entered the game as a substitute in the 69th minute, finished off a chance four minutes later to help the Switchbacks end a five-game losing skid.

“Words can’t explain that feeling once you score that goal and you have your teammates come hug you. Unbelievable, man,” Rios said via SwitchbacksFC.com postgame. “It felt amazing. As soon as it hit the back of the net, I couldn’t believe it.

“I’m just trying to give it my all. I’m trying to prove to the coaches that I want to earn this spot. I want to play for this team. I want to start. I just keep putting in the work.”

Colorado Springs (6-7-1, 19 PTS) will continue the homestand Sat., June 17, against Las Vegas Lights FC.