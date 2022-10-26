(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County.

Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, becoming the troop’s only motorcycle officer. According to CSP, the Motor Officer School is a rigorous two-week training, which has a 50% pass rate for those who try to qualify.

“Troop 2D can now be more agile and responsive to combat some of the rising issues leading to fatal crashes in Pueblo County including speeding, aggressive driving and driving under the influence,” said Troop 2D Commander Michael Tafoya. “This is a significant accomplishment. It is extremely difficult to successfully complete this training and requires a great deal of skill and experience.”

It has been 20 years since Troop 2D has had a motorcycle officer. Trooper Perea expressed an interest in attending the school and CSP said given his great deal of experience in riding motorcycles and eagerness to support CSP’s mission, Captain Tafoya thought it would be a great opportunity for both him as well as the troop to expand its ability to serve the community.

CSP said Southern Colorado continues to experience an increase in the number of traffic fatalities and a greater number of lives being lost on highways, predominantly caused by impaired drivers, speeding, lane violations, and aggressive driving. The addition of a motorcycle is just one of the ways the Colorado State Patrol Troop 2D said it hopes to actively combat these dangerous driving behaviors.