Pueblo mother gets 14 years for toddler’s death

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Monday, a 22-year-old Pueblo woman was sentenced for child abuse negligence causing death of her 23-month-old son.

Faith Hughes will spend 14 years behind bars for the death of her son, Raydn.

Authorities said Hughes and the 22-year-old father, Skylar Chapman were arrested in June 2018 after Hughes brought their son to a hospital with severe injuries including two bleeding brain injuries and black eyes.

Hughes said she didn’t want hospital staff to be concerned with the bruises, so she punched herself in the eyes to make it look like they had gotten robbed. She told Pueblo Police she and her son were jumped.

The arrest papers said police didn’t believe her story. Hughes finally admitted to police the bruises had been getting worse over the last month, and both she and Chapman had been physical with Raydn on a daily basis since “he stopped listening to them.”

The father was sentenced to 48 years in the state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in June.