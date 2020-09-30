Pueblo mayor launches initiative for patio dining during the pandemic

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Mayor launches “Yes! Pueblo is Open for Patio Dining” initiative this fall. The mayor wants to keep patios open to maximize revenue.

“This year has been trying as Pueblo restaurants adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect livelihoods and keep our economy strong, we are working with restaurants and bars on creative solutions to rebuild revenues.” Mayor Nick Gradisar

The City of Pueblo wants to work with restaurants and bars to offer creative solutions to keep businesses strong and customers safe outside. The city is looking ahead to 2021 and needs suggestions on what can be done now to help next spring and summer.

If a restaurant or bar would like to participate call 719-584-7229 or email outdoordining@pueblo.us and fill out an application here. The applications are due on October 9 at 5 p.m.