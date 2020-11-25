Pueblo Mayor extends 10 p.m. curfew until January 1, 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. – On Wednesday, Mayor Nick Gradisar signed an extension of the ‘Home By Ten’ Emergency Curfew until after New Year’s Eve.

“We are entering a grave period for Pueblo, our hospitals continue to be near or at full capacity daily, and deaths continue to rise. In November, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have quadrupled from October,” said Mayor Gradisar. “The curfew, in conjunction, with recent health orders, are the best tools we have to curb the spread of this deadly virus. Puebloans must continue to do their part and limit interactions with those outside their immediate family. I am extending the curfew to give our community the best chance to flatten the curve.”

The extension of the “Home By Ten” curfew will last to 5 a.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021. The curfew is applicable daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Monday night, Pueblo City Council amended the municipal code to align the duration of the City Emergency Declaration with the state law emergency. The declaration of the civil emergency is indefinite until the threat from the Coronavirus pandemic recedes.

In November, there have been 4,720 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths in Pueblo County. Over 102 persons have died due to the virus, and 7,171 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county.