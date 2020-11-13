Pueblo Mayor extends 10 p.m. curfew as the county moves to tighter restrictions

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mayor Nick Gradisar signed an extension of the Declaration of a Civil Emergency and Emergency Curfew Thursday.

The curfew will be extended from 10 p.m. on Friday, November 13 until 5 a.m. on Friday, November 27. Pueblo Police Department has issued 11 curfew citations.

Pueblo County is also joining El Paso County and moving to a higher level of restrictions. The State of Colorado moved Pueblo County to Level Orange: Safer-at-Home starting Saturday, November 14, at 5:00 p.m.

Pueblo County ranks 5th in the state when it comes to the fastest growing two-week incidence rate, according to the county public health department.

By moving back to tighter restrictions, all county variances will be suspended and most businesses will be moved to 25% capacity. The move comes as cases of COVID-19 rise at an alarming rate. For more information on the regulations that will be in place click on this link.