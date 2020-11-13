Pueblo Mayor extends 10 p.m. curfew as the county moves to tighter restrictions

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mayor Nick Gradisar signed an extension of the Declaration of a Civil Emergency and Emergency Curfew Thursday.

The curfew will be extended from 10 p.m. on Friday, November 13 until 5 a.m. on Friday, November 27. Pueblo Police Department has issued 11 curfew citations.

Pueblo County is also joining El Paso County and moving to a higher level of restrictions. The State of Colorado moved Pueblo County to Level Orange: Safer-at-Home starting Saturday, November 14, at 5:00 p.m.

Pueblo County ranks 5th in the state when it comes to the fastest growing two-week incidence rate, according to the county public health department.

By moving back to tighter restrictions, all county variances will be suspended and most businesses will be moved to 25% capacity. The move comes as cases of COVID-19 rise at an alarming rate. For more information on the regulations that will be in place click on this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local