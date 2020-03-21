Pueblo mayor discusses city coronavirus response

PUEBLO– In a video message, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said Pueblo city council will meet Monday, March 23, to talk about effective management of the coronavirus, the declaration of the city’s state of emergency, and other important business.

In the video, Gradishar also relayed changes the city will experience in the coming weeks due to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, Pueblo Transit will not collect fairs for bus rides. Riders will be asked to use the rear door and use social distance from the bus driver and other riders.

Municipal court and the probation department will also be closed March 23-April 24. Any scheduled cases during that time are postponed. If you have questions, call the court clerk at 719-562-3810.

AMR first responders are assessing people in their homes and screening them for coronavirus symptoms before taking them to the hospital. If residents do not need to be transported, they will be given home care instructions.

Pueblo is also publishing a food and groceries resources guide. For information on the guide, click here. Pueblo Food Project will update the resource regularly and include grocery store hours, free meals for students, where to find free groceries and SRDA, Community Kitchen and Pueblo Rescue Mission services. It also has a list of restaurants of providing take out and delivery.

The Latino Chamber of Commerce also created a business economic recovery team to help small business affected by this health emergency.