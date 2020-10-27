Pueblo Mayor approves overnight emergency warming shelter Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. – For an additional night, Mayor Nick Gradisar has approved the Pueblo Transit Center (123 Court St) as an overflow overnight emergency warming shelter for Tuesday, October 27.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-20s and not as severe as on Monday night.

According to the City of Pueblo, the Center will hold a maximum of 20 people. Security will be on-site at 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. at the point of entry.

There will be basic ground rules; no alcohol, no drugs, no smoking inside. If an individual leaves, they lose their place at the emergency shelter if it is at capacity.

Persons needing shelter should first go to the Pueblo Rescue Mission at 728 W 4th St.