Pueblo man with previous history with police involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on Friday.

Pueblo Police officers were called just after noon to a report of a menacing that had just occurred in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street. Information provided was that a man had threatened two other parties with a handgun.

According to Pueblo Police, one officer located a man matching the suspect’s description walking in a parking lot of a business located in the 4300 block of N. Elizabeth Street. As the officer approached the man, he fired several rounds at the officer. The officer was not hit, but the officer’s patrol car was struck at least once. The officer fired back but did not hit the suspect. The suspect fled westbound on foot toward the Pueblo Grande mobile home park located at 999 Fortino Boulevard.

Other officers responded to the area located the suspect moving toward the mobile home park property. Officers then moved in on the mobile home park and attempted to locate the suspect. Over the course of approximately 30 minutes, officers searched for the suspect as he evaded them.

Police report that the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers on multiple separate occasions as he moved through the mobile home park. The final encounter resulted in the suspect being shot in the thigh by an officer.

The suspect 40-year-old James Justice was taken into custody without further incident. Officers rendered medical aid until medical personnel arrived. Justice was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was last known to be in stable condition.

No officers were physically injured during this incident.

Justice was currently out on a $50,000 bond for an incident involving the police. Justice was accused of throwing explosive devices at police in May of 2020 and face charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of explosive devices, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of attempted assault on a peace officer.

The three involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per standard protocol.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Josh Reagan at (719) 671-8666 or Detective Jonathan McCluskey at (719) 553-3294. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.