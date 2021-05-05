Pueblo man sentenced to 60 years for 1988 murder

James Papol will be sentenced for the murder of Mary-Lynne Vialpondo on May 5, 2021.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Pueblo man was sentenced to 60 years behind bars Wednesday for a murder he committed more than 30 years ago. James Papol agreed to a plea deal in the death of Mary Lynn Renkel Vialpando and pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He faced 40-60 years.

Wednesday, several witnesses were called to the stand, including El Paso County Coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, who testified that he reviewed Mary Lynn’s autopsy. He said she died from multiple injuries, including stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.

Jonathyn Priest, a death investigation and crime scene expert, was also called to testify. He said evidence indicated there were multiple locations of criminal activity and likely a long struggle.

Dr. Leah Brar, a Forensic Psychiatrist, testified that she examined Papol and determined he was not insane, but he did suffer from multiple mental health disorders, including psychotic disorders. She said she believed he was still able to determine right from wrong at the time of the crime. Papol was 15 in 1988.

Mary Lynn’s family also addressed the court and read victim impact statements.

Cynthia Renkel, Mary Lynn’s older sister, said her sister was much more than a cold case and was a beloved sister, daughter, and mother. She showed the judge photos of her sister and said her brother called her “Mary Grin” because she was such a happy child. Cynthia said after her sister’s murder, she had nightmares and daymares and had to seek counseling and medication. She said her siblings also struggled with Mary Lynn’s murder. She asked the judge to sentence Papol to 60 years and said she doesn’t want to think about him anymore.

Both of Mary Lynn’s parents have died along with another sister. She is survived by her brother and sister and her daughter, who was four years old at the time of her death.