Pueblo man arrested after firing shots at a truck, eluding deputies

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he fired several shots at another car, hiding in a cornfield on the St. Charles Mesa and eluding Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies before he was taken into custody, according to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of 33rd Lane on a shots-fired call. A witness told deputies she saw a silver truck and a green truck traveling south on 33rd Lane at a high rate of speed. The witness said she saw the green truck crash into a cornfield and a short time later she heard at several gunshots fired in the direction of the silver truck. The silver truck left the area.

A witness reported seeing a man get out of the green truck and run into the cornfield and was still

shooting a gun. Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the cornfield and the S.O.A.R.R. (Sheriff’s Office Aerial Response and Rescue) team was deployed to help search for the suspect with a drone.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

As deputies were searching the cornfield by drone, they saw the suspect run from the cornfield toward Kalorama Place. The man was also seen attempting to break into a truck parked at a home.

While in pursuit of the suspect, the man pulled a gun from around his ankle. A deputy ordered him to drop the gun and the suspect complied and dropped the gun but attempted to elude deputies.

The suspect, identified as Spencer Wilson, was taken into custody after a brief struggle with deputies. The gun was recovered. Deputies also learned the 1995 Mazda truck Wilson was driving was reported stolen out of the City of Pueblo. The same truck was being sought by the Sheriff’s Office in connection with several trespassing incidents earlier in the day on the St. Charles Mesa.

Wilson was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespass, prohibited use of a weapon and resisting arrest. He was booked into Pueblo County Jail.

“This was great work by our deputies in tracking down and taking into custody this very dangerous

individual. Our drone team played a significate roll in locating the suspect and it was nice to see this

resource assist deputies in taking Mr. Wilson into custody,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.