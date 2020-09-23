Pueblo Library seeking photos from Vietnam War era

PUEBLO, Colo.,– Pueblo Library is seeking photos of veterans state-side or abroad, protests, activism, or even slices of life from the Vietnam War era (1964-1975).

These images will be included in a video that will be released during this year’s All Pueblo Reads events.

Images selected by PCCLD staff will be added to the digital archives and preserved for future generations.

Deadline is Friday, September 25.

If you are unable to scan your photos, the team at the Rawlings Branch Library is happy to help. Give them a call at (719) 562-5600.

>>Submit your photos here.