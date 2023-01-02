(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) revealed a new logo and color palette for the new year on Monday, Jan. 2.

Working with design firm Studiotrope Design Collective, PCCLD’s new logo ” fully reflects how the library is viewed by the Pueblo community,” according to the library district.

Over 12,000 patrons of the library were surveyed online and four focus groups were held to gauge the public’s thoughts on PCCLD. The library district shared the words chosen most often to describe it:

Accessible

Stable/dependable

Connected

Diverse

Innovative/cutting edge

PCCLD said, “The resulting mark, colors and fonts were selected specifically to reflect these values.”

The colors, dark blue, light blue, amber, and green, were chosen to reflect specific psychological qualities:

Dark Blue: reliability, trustworthiness, serenity, problem-solving

Light Blue: neutrality, balance, caring, intelligence

Amber: energy, confidence, hope, analytical thinking

Green: harmony, growth, renewal, meeting of basic needs.

“Bold lines of a ‘P’ and an ‘L’ create the distinctive mark, or stamp. Lines remain open, reflecting the accessibility of Pueblo’s libraries to our community, while the interlocking ‘P’ and ‘L’ reinforce the connectedness patrons have to the library,” PCCLD said.

PCCLD’s rebranding began in April of 2022 and ran concurrently with the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library branch renovations. The public celebration of the completion of the renovations is scheduled for February. The previous logo was created in 2004.

“We are very excited at the library to refresh our brand and logo. As the library’s new leader, I see the logo refresh as an invitation to everyone to look at the library and see all that we provide for lifelong learning, the joy of reading, and a fun and welcoming place to visit,” Sherri Baca, executive director of PCCLD said.