Pueblo launches website to support local businesses

A new website offers support and solutions for Pueblo-based businesses.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A new website is now online, offering services and support to Pueblo County during the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing, statewide stay-at-home order, which forced the closure of a wide range of businesses.

The site, called Supporting Pueblo, is a joint initiative between Pueblo County, local leaders, business owners, and community members.

The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Pueblo, Inc. called the site “another great way to promote… current and future business opportunities,” in a statement sent to local media outlets on Monday.

It provides information such as a list of businesses that are offering curbside pick-up options, online shopping, and delivery.

Customers can also shop local favorites from a single, online marketplace. Those orders can be delivered throughout Pueblo County, or picked up from a distribution center at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Colorado Springs businesses worked together to create a similar site in late March.