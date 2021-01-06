Pueblo health officials expect wrap up of first round of vaccine for groups 1A & 1B by end of week

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County Health Officials announced Wednesday things are moving along quickly when it comes to vaccinating healthcare workers, first responders, and people working and living in long term care facilities.

Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport received his first dosage of the vaccine on Wednesday. He stated he received the vaccine although it isn’t required by PPD for officers to receive it.

“There are a lot of people working behind the scenes to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine receives it. I understand this is a personal decision but I for one felt it was important to communicate to our community that this vaccine has the potential to eventually end this pandemic,” Chief Davenport said.

Chief Davenport said majority of the people on PPD’s force are voluntarily getting the vaccine. They hosted a drive up vaccine clinic Wednesday afternoon.

Pueblo County Health Director Randy Evetts stated he expects the first dosage of the vaccine will be given to everyone in the 1A and 1B groups, who want to receive it, by the end of the week.

Phase 1A

Focus on hospital and outpatient healthcare workers, and residents and staff of skill nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, and assisted living facilities.

Residents and staff of care facilities will be vaccinated through the Pharmacy Partnership for the Long-term Care Program.

Phase 1B

This Phase focuses on moderate-risk healthcare workers, first responders, other frontline workers, and those aged 70 years or older.

Outpatient healthcare workers not affiliated with a hospital and providing direct care

First responders: will be notified by their employer when the vaccine becomes available for them.

will be notified by their employer when the vaccine becomes available for them. All others: Vaccination locations and availability for all other community members who fit in Phase 1B, including older adults, will be announced via social media and local news. There is no list.

“We expect to start our second dose of vaccine for those in the 1A and 1B category. We expect to start those as soon as January 16th,” Evetts said.

Individuals 70+ are expected to be next in the phases to be vaccinated.

For more information on the vaccine distribution in Pueblo CLICK HERE.