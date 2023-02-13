(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Saturday, Feb. 18, The Pueblo Community College Foundation is bringing back the Pueblo Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Pueblo Community College (PCC) Student Center.

Three new inductees will be added to the 90 other individuals that have been added since the Pueblo Hall of Fame was established in 1991. St. Mary Corwin Chief Executive Officer Mike Cafasso, former PCC Center for New Media Director Scott Richards, and Pueblo Insurance Leader Ralph Williams will be recognized as the 2023 inductees.

Mike Calfasso is the CEO at St. Mary Corwin Hospital, joining with Centura in 2011. Calfasso has served on Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation Board, Co-Chaired Access Denver, Girl Scouts of Colorado, Catholic Diocese Foundation, advisory groups at Colorado State University – Pueblo, and Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado Boards. He currently serves as an elected member of the Pueblo Board of Water Works and was reappointed by Governor Jared Polis to the Colorado State Fair Board of Authority. He is a member of Action 22 and El Pomar Foundation Southeast Regional Council.

Scott Richards moved to Colorado from Texas in 1993 and began a 30-year career as Coordinator of Media Production at PCC. During his time at PCC, Scott was a teacher, mentor, friend, writer, producer, director, and purveyor of all things visual. Richards shared sporting events, graduations, city council meetings, political debates, parades, rodeos, and anything else deemed worthy for public consumption. Richards died of cancer in June of 2022, he was preceded in death by his son Colin. He is survived by his wife, Meg; children Ian, Kate, Nate, Duncan, Tyler, and Courtney; and grandchildren Theodore, Adaline, and John Paul.

Ralph Williams worked at Steel City Agencies, Inc. for 43 years, 29 of which were spent as the president and chief executive before transitioning to chief executive and vice president of HUB International Services Inc. Williams in 2008 was asked to become one of the Founding Members of Friends of Football, an organization that raised money to bring back, football, wrestling, and women’s track and field to CSU Pueblo. The organization also raised money to build the ThunderBowl complex.

The Pueblo Hall of Fame was established in 1991 to honor individuals who have contributed to the betterment or enhancement of Pueblo.

Nominees are considered on the basis of contributions in the areas of arts and humanities, business and labor, education government, health and human services, law, philanthropy, and science and technology.

Persons selected for the Hall of Fame do not have to be Pueblo natives nor do they have to be current residents. The Pueblo Hall of Fame was forced to take a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.