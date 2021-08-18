Pueblo Food Project to host Sun Soil Water Summit Nov. 12-14

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Food Project will host the second Sun Soil Water Summit starting Friday, Nov. 12 and ending on Sunday, Nov. 14 in Pueblo, Colo.

The Summit is a collaborative project between PFP members, Southern Colorado Innovation Link and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Grain School.

SCIL supports technology-focused small business startups and their entrepreneurs across four different counties.

Applications for the 2021 pitch competition will open on Friday, Aug. 20, and will close on Monday, Sept. 20. Each application will be evaluated by SCIL and a selection committee with selected applicants to be notified on Tuesday, Sept. 28. This initial round will pitch to the selection committee for final judging, after which finalists will be chosen and notified on Monday, Oct. 11. The finalists will then pitch at the Sun Soil Water Summit.

The pitch competition will be held on Friday, Nov. 12th, allowing food and agriculture-centric businesses to share over $20,000 worth of crash prizes, technological consulting and assistance as well as scholarships.

Businesses will pitch to judges such as Walter Robb, the former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market, Bill Jordan, current president of Whole Foods Market in the Rocky Mountain Region, Darcy Landis, current forager for Whole Foods Market in the Rocky Mountain Region, Carlotta Mast, current senior vice president and market leader at New Hope, Mark Retzloff, co-founder and president of Flock Regenerative. The last judge will be a representative from the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation.

For more information about the conference, visit the website here.