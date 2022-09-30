(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A band entirely made up of firefighters from the Pueblo Fire Department, is set to compete in one of Denver’s largest events that support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The so-called “Partially Stable Band,” has played in Colorado for more than 23 years, including at dozens of festivals, fundraisers, and bars across southern Colorado.

Captain Jim Grimes told FOX21 that their band uses music as a method of group therapy, and as a relief from the things they see and deal with every day.

The group will be playing at the Battle of the Bands event in Denver on Friday evening, Sept. 30, and the event is a continuation of the “Fill the Boot” campaign. The event begins at 3 p.m. Friday with the Denver Firefighter’s Annual Chili Cook-off in McGregor Square. The Battle of the Bands event will follow and is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Partially Stable Band is the only band that will represent southern Colorado at Battle of the Bands.