Pueblo Fire crews deliver pizza and safety message

PUEBLO, Colo. — Daylight Saving Time is a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The Pueblo Fire Department hoping to give people an extra push to protect their families with pizza!

Firefighters rode along with Little Caesar’s Pizza Saturday night to deliver pizza.

The fire crews rang the doorbell with pizza asking those who answer if their smoke detector is working hen they will do a quick inspection.

Take advantage of that extra hour this weekend by testing your smoke alarms and changing batteries as needed. Remember – if your smoke alarm was manufactured before Nov. 1, 2009, it needs to be replaced! #DaylightSavingTime pic.twitter.com/fnXLFrAhQZ — U.S. Fire (USFA) (@usfire) November 1, 2019

If everything is up to par your pizza is free, if not, the fire department will take down your information and give it to the Red Cross so they can install your smoke detector for free.

So they call it a win-win!

Tomorrow we turn our clocks back to standard time. It is also a great time to check your smoke alarm. It's easy to do and could save your life. We have more info on our blog at https://t.co/PrFdhtbtHx and on our website at https://t.co/BdfIRF7ihT. #EndHomeFires #RedCross pic.twitter.com/KIfyqwVGwn — CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) November 2, 2019

So FOX21 asked exactly how many smoke detectors are you supposed to have in your home?

“You should have smoke detectors in every bedroom, outside of every bedroom, and in common living spaces on every floor of the home,” said Tim Trujillo, the Community Risk Reduction Specialist at the Pueblo Fire Department.

The Pueblo Fire Department had been doing this for two and a half years.