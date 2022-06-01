PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo family with ties to Uvalde, Texas wants to do what they can to help those mourning. It’s been over a week since a gunman went into Robb Elementary School and shot and killed 19 kids and two teachers.

The Ramirez Family is originally from Texas and some of their loved ones have or currently are attending Robb Elementary. Ukiah Ramirez’s second-grade cousin survived the shooting.

Now Ukiah wants people in Uvalde to know that folks in Colorado are thinking of them and are keeping that community in their thoughts and prayers.

“It’s hard enough for us as grown-ups to process,” Ukiah Ramirez said. “To me, it hit too close to home or too close to family. You never think that it’s going to hit that close.”

He is still in shock and has wept about the tragedy in Uvalde, a place he used to live. His 8-year-old cousin Devin was inside Robb Elementary when shots rang out.

“He was the one who alerted her to it, ‘Hey, teacher, there’s gunfire,’ and his teacher also mentioned that Devin helped control the other little children that were there that were hysterical. So he was able to help his teacher out,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez admires his little cousin’s courage and bravery during Uvalde’s worst day.

“In my opinion, he’s a little hero,” Ramirez added. “You know granted, later on, that evening, he did break down. But I just see little Devon as a hero, and I’m really proud of him.”

Ramirez’s brother Rob who is from Colorado Springs is also in Uvalde volunteering his time and offering free haircuts to the community to show his support to the place he once called home.

“He actually had a photo with them and they had smiles on their faces which, you know, warmed my heart. It’s good to see smiles on their faces because Lord knows they’ve been through a lot,” Ramirez explained.

Now he wants people in Colorado to show love and support to the community of Uvalde.

“I know that Colorado has a big heart, and I just encourage folks to at least, you know, send a card and let them know that there are in our thoughts and prayers,” Ramirez said.

If you would like to send a message, gift, or card for Uvalde you can email ukiahjw@icloud.com.