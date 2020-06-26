Pueblo family says Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy killed an unarmed man

PUEBLO, Colo. — The family of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo is speaking out.

The Pueblo County District Attorney has yet to make a ruling on the March shooting, but the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy involved in the shooting.

“Why so many times, you see it’s a little figure, and the cop continues to shoot,” Jaeylyn Cedillo said.

Jaelyn Cedillo watched the video on social media and had no idea that figure, was her 20 year-old brother Jessee Cedillo.

“It breaks my heart because how do you are you supposed to feel?” Cedillo said.

The video shows Cedillo being shot several times by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Alfonso. He was placed on administrative leave after the shooting but returned on April 6th.

Earlier this year, Alfonso was recognized as a law enforcement officer of the year by the agency.

“Pueblo law enforcment has a practice of shooting first and asking questions later,” said Birk Baumgartner with Baumgartner Law, LLC.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cedillo was involved in an armed carjacking incident that same day. Deputies say Cedillo was eventually found on Quincy Street and came toward deputies with a gun.

The Cedillo family and their attorney says the cell phone video proves he didn’t have a gun and was following orders.

“I understand Jessee did something prior to this he shouldn’t have done but in this country we have due process police officers are not allowed to execute people because they may have stolen a car,” said Baumgartner.

Since the deadly shooting, community members have shown support for the Cedillo family through vigils and demonstrations.

“I feel like this case specifically it deserves all the attention, it can possibly get,” said Briseida Gaucin who organized several of the vigils.

The District Attorney’s Office has yet to rule on the shooting.

“Pueblo needs to be aware that the men and women tasked with protecting them are operating as if they are immune to any laws at all,” said Baumgartner.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office would not comment due to the ongoing investigation.