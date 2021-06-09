Pueblo dogwalker attacked, dog stolen

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are asking for help finding two women who allegedly stole another woman’s dog in broad daylight.

On May 23, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Pueblo police officers responded to the area of Baystate Avenue and E. Evans Avenue regarding an aggravated robbery.

When officers arrived a woman who reported that she was walking with her dog southbound on the sidewalk in the 300 block of E. Evans Avenue when a car pulled into the adjacent parking lot. The woman told officers that she heard a woman yell from the car, ordering her (the victim) to give her (the female in the vehicle) dog back. The victim explained that the two women exited the car, assaulted her, and stole her dog. The victim reported that the women got back into the car with her dog and sped off.

The victim described the two women as Black, one heavy-set with purple hair and the other wearing

a white shirt. The victim added that the car was driven by a Hispanic man with a white shirt.

Police detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals involved in this

incident. If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Jeff Maize at (719)

553-3281.

Missing dog

Suspects car Courtesy of Pueblo Police

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.