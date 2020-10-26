Pueblo districts opt for e-learning instead of snow day

Snow in El Camino neighborhood in Pueblo. Photo: Brian Garcia) 10.26.2020

Snow near PCC in Pueblo Photo: Dave Moore)

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, a recorded 7.8 inches fell in Pueblo, according to the National Weather Service. This is the most snow Pueblo’s got in a single day in October in the last five years. More snow continued into Monday though, so this storm total is still racking up.

FOX21 Storm Team Meteorologist Emily Roehler said the last time we saw a single-day total close to this amount was Jan. 5, 2017, then Pueblo got six inches.

UPDATE: It looks like more than 9 inches! (In the neighborhood near @PCCpueblo) pic.twitter.com/notxJpQpfq — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) October 26, 2020

District 60 and District 70 opted for e-learning days instead of calling a snow day to students.

Public Information Officer for Pueblo School District 70, Todd Seip, said that the school year started late due to COVID so the district is working to make sure they still meet the instructional hours required by the state.

State law requires each local school board to annually adopt a district calendar that includes a

minimum of 160 student contact days and allows local boards flexibility in changing that

calendar as a result of emergency closings or unforeseen circumstances.

State law requires each school schedule to include the following minimum number of hours of

planned teacher-pupil instruction and teacher-pupil contact during the school year:

● Secondary schools (middle, junior high or high school): 1,080 hours

● Elementary schools: 990 hours

● Kindergarten: 900 hours for full time and 450 hours for part-time

● Colorado Preschool Program: 720 hours for full time and 360 hours for part-time