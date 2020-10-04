Pueblo District 70 rolls out new meal pick-up program for remote learning students

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Sunday, Pueblo District 70 announced a plan to roll out a new meal pick-up program for remote learning students.

Pueblo West and Mesa areas:

The District 70 Supper Program will be available to all District 70 students and will be served at Liberty Point International and Vineland Middle School on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with pickup from 5pm to 6pm, beginning Tuesday, October 6th.

Food service personnel will be handing out two days worth of breakfasts and lunches on those days.

“While this program was designed for remote learning families in mind, it is also available to all District 70 students,” said Food Service Director Brian Axworthy. “Since we don’t know how many families will take advantage of this program, Food Service will begin by making two hundred meal bundles on Tuesday at each location with production numbers adjusted based on need as we move forward. We hope that our remote learning families will take advantage of this option and we appreciate their patience as we worked to get everything in place.”

Mountain schools:

Beginning Monday, October 5th, D70 will be offering meal pickups Monday through Thursday at Rye High, Rye Elementary, Craver, and Beulah schools to service remote learning families’ needs in the Mountain school area. District officials ask that parents who need a meal contact the food service department at their child’s school to arrange a pickup time.

Parents with questions can contact Brian Axworthy, Program Director of District 70 Nutrition Services via email at baxworthy@district70.org.