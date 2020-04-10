Pueblo District 60 closes for the school year, moves to distant learning plan

PUEBLO, Colo. – In response to the evolving COVID-19 public health crisis, the Pueblo

School District No. 60 Board of Education voted to suspend in-person instruction at all

District 60 (D60) schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Staff will continue to implement the Distance Learning Plan for the remainder of the school

year. Teachers began doing this on March 30.

All school related activities and travel have been canceled for the remainder of the

school year.

In addition, all in-person graduation ceremonies are canceled, and planning

will begin in regard to how best D60 can honor and celebrate the achievements of our

students through a virtual type event for the Class of 2020.

“This is a decision that has been weighing heavily on me,” Board President Taylor Voss

said. “But from everything I’ve seen, from distributing meals to providing technology, as

well as the work of our teachers and our incredible staff, all going above and beyond to

make sure we are serving our kids, it makes me confident that this good work will

continue.”

For more information

“Although this was a very difficult and painful decision, the health and safety of our students, staff, and community is our priority. We acknowledge that this is terribly difficult for everybody associated with D60, both for students, families, staff, and teachers alike. There is truly no substitute for inperson instruction and engagement our students experience in our school district. It is disappointing to go so long without teachers interacting with students face-to-face in our classrooms, however we believe that this approach is the next best option to keep moving forward and providing our students with education and enrichment.” D60 Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso