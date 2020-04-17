Pueblo detectives make second arrest in suitcase murder

PUEBLO, Colo. — Another arrest has been made in the murder of a woman found inside a suitcase that had been left inside a dumpster at a car wash.

58-year-old Mary Garcia’s body had been dismembered and her death has been blamed on her son, Anthony Cuevas-Garcia. Garcia’s remains were missing the head, hands, and feet, but months later were discovered along the bank of the Arkansas River in Pueblo.

Now the suspect’s wife is arrested for accessory to 1st-degree murder in the October 17, 2019 homicide.

On Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. Pueblo Police detectives arrested 36-year-old Melanie Cuevas. She will be booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

“Our detectives worked diligently on this case to make the arrest of Melanie Cuevas,” Pueblo Police Sergeant Frank Ortega said.

Her husband, 36-year-old Anthony Cuevas is charged with 1st-degree murder, vehicular eluding, ID theft and a parole violation in connection to the homicide.

On March 10, human remains were found in a trash bag along the bank of the Arkansas River and were identified as Mary Cuevas-Garcia, according to the coroner.

The man accused of killing his mother by stuffing her remains in a suitcase and tossing it in a dumpster is set to be in court for a preliminary hearing June 5th at 8:30 a.m., according to court documents.

Melanie Cuevas court appearance has not been set yet.