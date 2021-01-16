Pueblo D-60 unveils painting depicting Pueblo at Minnequa Elementary

PUEBLO, Colo. — Minnequa Elementary School is now the home of a large-scale 4 x 8 Gateway to the Southwest-themed mural, created by professional artist Joe Cawfield with input from Minnequa students.

This panoramic painting’s origins lie in school-based workshops, in which the children were asked to describe what Pueblo means to them. These written and sketched out ideas, which included friends, trees, grass, water, and distinctive buildings, were incorporated into the impressive art piece.

To see the full unveiling that happened Saturday afternoon on Facebook see the video below: