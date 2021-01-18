Pueblo D-60 students, teachers overjoyed to return to in-person learning

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Monday, Pueblo School District 60 elementary school students returned to in-person learning after nearly two months of remote learning.

Middle schools also reopened on a hybrid platform, students will spend two days in the classroom and two days completing their work remotely.

The Spring semester started with two weeks of remote learning to mitigate any possible illness picked up on holiday break.

D-60 high schoolers are also set to return to a in-person hybrid schedule on Monday, Jan. 25.

Amanda Coatney, a second-grade teacher at Bradford Elementary School said many students are excited to be with their peers again.

“A majority of them really enjoy coming back, on Thursday when I let them go they were hooting and hollering and ready to be back in-person. They don’t mind the masks, they don’t mind the distancing, because they still are more connected in a classroom than they are over a camera,” said Ms. Coatney.

“This year has been really challenging, for any industry but public education has taken the brunt of this,” said Dalton Sprouse D-6-‘s spokesperson.

In the fall, all high school students in Pueblo School District 60 began learning from home on Nov. 11, 2020. Younger students moved to remote learning after the Thanksgiving Break Nov. 30, 2020.

