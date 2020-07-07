Pueblo D-60 leaders are hopeful for in-person learning, decision to be made in a month

PUEBLO, Colo. – As school districts navigate the global pandemic, Pueblo School District 60 plans to release details regarding the instructional model for the 2020-21 school year by late July or early August.

District 60 leadership has been actively working with a 75 member Stakeholder Task Force to determine the instructional model for the 2020-21 school year.

Additionally, a survey was distributed to the community, asking respondents to share their instructional preferences. Approximately 3,600 families responded to the survey, with 87 percent of households indicating a preference for in-person instruction or a hybrid of in-person instruction and distance learning.

“Though no final decisions have been made, our hope is to be able to provide in-person instruction in some form with appropriate health and safety precautions in place,” said Suzanne Morey, D60 Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. “D60 will also accommodate those students who require 100% online instruction.”

Final decisions regarding health and safety measures will be informed by and remain responsive to guidance from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Governor Jared Polis’s recommendations, as well as the Colorado Department of Education’s COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

Anticipated health and safety measures may include:

daily temperature and wellness checks of both adults and students

frequent hand washing

social distancing when possible

specific cleaning and sanitation procedures

a culture of mask-wearing.

To ensure equity of access to instruction, D60 will distribute a technology device to each Kindergarten through 12th grade student for use both in the classroom and at home as needed.

“Access to technology will allow for a seamless transition in the event we need to transition from in-person instruction to at-home learning as needs occur,” Morey said.