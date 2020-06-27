Pueblo County to give out nearly $2 million in scholarships

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County is giving out nearly $2 million in scholarships to local students, which is the largest amount in history.

Pueblo is one of only two counties in Colorado that allocates marijuana excise tax money for scholarships, which was approved by voters in 2015.

This means the first 50 percent of the money collected must go to scholarships.

The county working hand-in-hand with the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation to give this money to deserving students. PHEF anticipates of the 729 applicants for scholarships, the majority of them should see some funding.

Scholarship amounts range anywhere from between $1,200 and $2,000.

“When you look at a $2,000 scholarship and above, when you attend PCC or CSU-Pueblo that’s really impactful. In fact, that’s sometimes for some students in the community, the decision between whether they are able to attend college or not that semester,” said county commissioner, Garrison Ortiz.

The application process has ended for the upcoming fall semester and scholarships will be handed out to Pueblo County students in July.