Pueblo County Sheriff’s office warns of traffic citation scam

PUEBLO, Colo– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning people of an online scam with scammers seeking payment from individuals for traffic infractions.

People reported receiving an email or text message alerting them of an outstanding ticket from

an alleged traffic violation – stating the person must pay the ticket within 72 hours.

The notice also includes an approximate location of where the citation occurred.

The scammers request the ticket be paid only online through an “EasyPay” center.

The notice also provides an option to contest the infraction by clicking on a link to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds individuals that law enforcement does not notify people through

email or text messages of a traffic infraction.

Additionally, citations are not handled through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you receive this message, you are urged to not click on any links associated with the message.

Do not provide any personal information, including credit card or bank account numbers.

If an individual has given personal or financial information to the suspected scammer, sheriff’s investigators recommend they contact their financial institution and obtain credit reports to ensure their identity has not been stolen or fraudulently used.

If you are unsure whether a message you receive is legitimate, call the sheriff’s office for

verification. If you have information about the scam call the sheriff’s office at (719) 583-6250.