Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in fire outside Dennis Maes Judicial Building

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a small fire that was intentionally set on some bushes outside the Dennis Maes Judicial Building, 501 N. Elizabeth

St., early Tuesday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., a detention specialist working in the judicial building notified detention

deputies of a fire in the north parking lot area of the building. Deputies went outside to

investigate and found bushes on fire near the entrance to the parking lot. A deputy used a fire

extinguisher to put out the fire. Pueblo Fire also responded and put additional water on the

bushes to ensure there were no hotspots. Damages were estimated at about $1,200.

Deputies reviewing video saw a person entering and leaving the area at about the time the fire

started. Patrol deputies searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

The suspect is identified as having a thin build with dark hair and was wearing a yellow shirt,

black pants and white tennis shoes.

“I want to commend the detention specialist and the detention deputies for their awareness and

quick action in responding to this incident,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Their

quick response prevented the fire from further spreading and causing additional damage and

destruction.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Pueblo County

Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).