Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of a toddler

PUEBLO, Colo.,– On Wednesday night, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the suspicious death of a toddler at a home in Pueblo West.

Sheriff’s deputies responded September 16 to a call of an unresponsive child at home on W. Coral Drive in Pueblo West.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital, according to police.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office says the child died September 18.

Police say no further details will be released at this time.

