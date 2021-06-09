Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigate body of a man found in a Pueblo West field

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found Tuesday afternoon in a field in Pueblo West.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a field off of N. Purcell Boulevard on the report of a dead body.
An individual working in the area located the body of a man on private property.

Deputies cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation to learn what may have led to
his death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death. The identity
of the individual will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

If anybody has information about this incident contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at
(719) 583-6250.

