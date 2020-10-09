Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office busts illegal marijuana grow in rural Avondale

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Narcotics detectives seized 36 marijuana plants, worth an estimated $36,000, and arrested one person after finding an illegal grow operation in rural Avondale Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives went to a home in the 3200 block of 40th Lane after receiving information about a possible illegal marijuana grow on the property.

Detectives contacted the property owner, 55-year-old John Mata, who admitted he was growing marijuana and gave detectives consent to look on the property.

John Mata

Detectives found 12 mature marijuana plants growing in an outdoor area. Mata also gave consent

for detectives to look in a recently constructed outbuilding on the property. Detectives found

another 24 marijuana plants in various stages of growth in the outbuilding.

Detectives found no evidence of a marijuana grow license for the property. State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household.

Detectives sought and executed a search warrant and found evidence of marijuana distribution

and several guns.

Mata was arrested for cultivation of marijuana (30 plants or more), possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana 50 pounds, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.