(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and possibly locating two people who are persons of interest.

PCSO tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 12 and asked the public if they could identify a man and woman connected to an active Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

If you recognize either of these people, you are asked to contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250, in reference to “persons of interest.” You can also submit a tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867, or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.