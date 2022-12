(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for an alleged shoplifting suspect at an Ace Hardware in Pueblo West.

According to PCSO, the suspect was seen leaving the area in a Nissan sedan with no license plates. PCSO tweeted out photos of the suspect and the car he left in.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information, you are asked to contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.