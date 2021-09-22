Pueblo County Sheriff investigating death of man

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found around 33rd Lane after a property owner reported it to law enforcement.

The identity of the individual will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

There is no indication of a threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious in that area is asked

to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-

STOP (7867).