New ethics-based resolution aims to hold Pueblo County leaders accountable

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Commissioners adopted an ethics-based resolution Tuesday morning, creating a path of accountability for county leaders.

The resolution set of rules that will require department directors and county leaders to sign an agreement saying they won’t lie, steal, or cheat.

Commissioner Garrison Ortiz led the effort of this resolution after a financial audit in 2018 identified several staff members had misappropriated funds.

“It’s important that we have a good framework to deal with things, as they arise. I think that audit,” Ortiz interrupted himself, “I know that audit was a betrayal of the public’s trust. We have a duty and an obligation as elected officials and leaders to ensure the government is being run in an open and transparent way,” he said.

Commisioners said they’ve been working on this since the start of the year.

The plan also includes a Conflicts of Interest Resolution Committee to ensure a clear and consistent method of enforcing complaints.