Pueblo County opens drive-up testing site for COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County is opening up a drive-up COVID-19 testing site at no cost to the patient.

Drive-up testing site details:

Time : 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through May 30

: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday through May 30 Location : Colorado State Fair Grounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue

: Colorado State Fair Grounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue Who: healthcare workers, first responders, individuals 65 years of age and older and critical infrastructure workers who have symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing, and fever over 100.4). Bring your ID and organization ID, if applicable.

healthcare workers, first responders, individuals 65 years of age and older and critical infrastructure workers who have symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing, and fever over 100.4). Bring your ID and organization ID, if applicable. Cost: All testing will be free. Insurance will not be required. No physician order required.

“This is a great thing for our community,” exclaimed Randy Evetts, public health director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Evetts added. “In addition to letting community members know if they are positive with the COVID-19 virus public health will gain information of how widespread the virus is in Pueblo. Understanding the level of infection in our community informs our decision making for opening up the community.”

Information Details

The first 250 individuals daily in the line will have access to the drive-up testing. All others that arrived after that will be encouraged to seek testing from a private provider or attend the next day. Individuals should contact their primary care provider before to determine if they have need to be tested.

Other important information for you to know:

· If you have a medical emergency, call 911- do not report to the testing site, as it is not a care facility. If you have severe respiratory symptoms, especially shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tell the dispatcher about your symptoms. Do not wait for a COVID-19 test to call 911.

· If you are ill or suspect that you were exposed, but are not able to be immediately tested, please stay home, self-isolate, and contact your physician.

· For the safety of drive-up lab workers, hours of operation will be contingent upon safe weather. We will announce if we need to close the site due to unsafe conditions. Unsafe conditions include any weather that can make personal protection equipment ineffective, such as any precipitation, wind, or colder temperatures.

· While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive test results may be issued isolation orders. Depending on test volume, we aim to contact individuals directly with their results.

View Colorado’s information about COVID-19 testing https://covid19.colorado.gov/testing-covid-19.