Pueblo County issues alert as new COVID-19 level starts Saturday night

PUEBLO, Colo.– A public safety cellphone alert was sent out on Saturday afternoon to Pueblo residents as the county moves to Safer-At-Home Level Orange at 5:00 p.m.

El Paso County also moved to Safer Level Orange on Friday.

Level Orange Restrictions are as follows:

Restaurants (indoor): 25% capacity or 50 people

Restaurants (outdoors): 6 feet between parties, per local zoning

Bars: closed

Gyms: 25% capacity

Offices: 25% capacity

Personal gathering size: Up to 10 people from no more than 2 households

Click here to view the COVID-19 dial for full restrictions.

Individuals are urged to take the following precautions:

Keep gatherings small

Limit in-person gatherings

Limit unnecessary trips

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

If you are sick, even with very mild symptoms, stay home. This is one of the most powerful tools we have to fight the spread of disease.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, but does not have symptoms, should get tested 7 days after suspected exposure.

If you are exposed, quarantine for a full 14 days, regardless of test results.

People who have symptoms should get tested right away.

COVID-19 Testing in Pueblo:

Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is open Monday through Friday and this Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is available in the Livestock Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Enter the site through Gate 4 off Mesa and Gaylord Avenues.

“We greatly appreciate everyone in the community and our many partners who have been doing all they can to contribute to slowing the spread of COVID-19. We continue to urge residents to follow the guidelines and prevention measures, taking small acts, which add up to create a broad collective impact,” explained Evetts.

>>Tap here to learn more about Safer at Home Guidelines