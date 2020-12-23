Pueblo County first responders begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo.– Select first responders in Pueblo County began receiving the first of two doses of the

COVID-19 vaccine today as the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, continues to roll out the vaccine to the community.

Personnel from local fire agencies and AMR started receiving the county’s first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. The vaccine distribution for the emergency medical services personnel will continue over the next couple days.

Sheriff’s office personnel have been working diligently with the PDPHE in planning and organizing the vaccine distribution since the first shipment arrived on December 15.

Plans continue for distribution of future shipments of the vaccine.

“It’s impressive for us to be able to get this vaccine out so quickly to our first responders,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

The distribution of the vaccine is based on a phased approach that is focused on vaccinating those people who are at the highest risk of getting COVID-19 based on their occupation or vulnerability. Eventually, all individuals who want the vaccine will be allowed to get it.