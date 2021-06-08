Pueblo County deputy finds illegal marijuana at Colorado City home

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a call at a Colorado City home Tuesday morning located illegal marijuana grow containing more than 300 plants in the backyard of the home.

The deputy was sent to the home in the 2700 block of Blue Spruce on standby while an

individual picked up some items at the home. While at the home, the deputy noticed a strong

smell of marijuana coming from the home, according to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy asked one of the residents if there was marijuana being grown on the property. The resident admitted to growing marijuana and allowed the deputy to see the grow which consisted of hundreds of young plants growing in pots and in the ground.

State law allows for only 12 marijuana plants per household. The man, who is from out-of-state, told the deputy he was unaware there was a limit on the number of plants he could have.

Narcotics detectives responded and the resident also gave them consent to view the grow where

detectives found 339 immature plants worth an estimated street value of $5,000. Detectives

seized 327 plants.

No arrests were made. The case has been referred to the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

for possible filing of charges.